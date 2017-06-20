Poroshenko Calls US a 'Co-Sponsor' of Ukraine's 'Success' Story

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States serves as a co-sponsor of Ukraine’s success story, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko stated during remarks with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

"I'm absolutely confident that Ukraine is a story of success. I'm proud to have you, Mr. President, and United States as a co-sponsor to this story of success," Poroshenko said.

The Ukrainian leader added, "We're really fighting to bring freedom and democracy with your very strong support in security and defense — support of our defense, support of my 45 million nation, of the country who is the biggest in the European continent."

Poroshenko is currently on his working visit in Washington where he is holding meetings with the administration officials, including Defense Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.