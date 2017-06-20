US Grows 'Mystified' Regarding Saudi, UAE Actions Toward Qatar

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is getting more and more doubtful about the real reasons behind the embargo imposed on Qatar by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) among other countries, US Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters on Tuesday.

"Now that’s been more than two weeks since the embargo started we are mystified that the Gulf states have not released to the public nor to Qatar the details about the claims that they are making toward Qatar," Nauert said. "The more the time goes by the more the more doubt is raised about actions taken by Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Nauert also said that at present, the United States is left with one simple question, "were the actions really about their concerns regarding Qatar’s alleged support for terrorism or were they about the long grievances between and among the GCC countries."

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing the latter of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

Yemen, the Maldives, Mauritius, Mauritania and the eastern-based government in divided Libya also announced a break in relations with Doha, while Jordan and Djibouti said they would lower the level of diplomatic contacts with Qatar. Senegal, Chad and Niger recalled their ambassadors from Doha.

Qatar denied the accusations and said that no retaliatory measures would be taken.