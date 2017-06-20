Register
21:41 GMT +320 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian Foreign Ministry

    Russia Regrets Expansion of US Sanctions, Works on Response

    © AP Photo/ Dmitry Lovetsky
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Western Sanctions Against Russia (725)
    0 21110

    Moscow is already working on response measures after Washington has expanded sanctions against Russian citizens.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia expresses regret over the recent expansion of sanctions by Washington against the country’s officials, entities and individuals over the allegations of involvement in the Ukrainian crisis, and currently Moscow is developing its response to the restrictive measures, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Sputnik Tuesday.

    “We regret this [the expansion of US sanctions]. And now, with the feeling of the repeatedly wasted opportunities to move toward the rapprochement of our bilateral relations, we start to work on our retaliatory measures,” Ryabkov said.

    Russian Foreign Ministry building
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    US Supports Ukraine's Pro-War Factions by Expanding Anti-Russian Sanctions – Moscow
    Earlier in the day, the US Department of the Treasury announced in a release that the sanctions were imposed against Special Presidential Representative for Cooperation with Organizations representing Russians Living Abroad Alexander Babakov, Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Sergei Nazarov, the private Russian military company PMC Wagner and its founder Dmitry Utkin, among others.

    Russian companies and citizens will not suffer from extended US sanctions and these will not influence Moscow's polices, Ryabkov said.

    "Those Russians who appeared in the [new sanctions] list today, of course, will not be harmed by US sanctions… They will not inflict any damage or harm on us. We will firmly and consistently continue our course," he said.

    "We talked from the very beginning about Washington's extremely destructive policy as for sanctions against Russia, against our physical and legal entities, that they [sanctions] will not and cannot give effect sought by the United States… Moscow has repeatedly emphasized at various levels that we will judge the policy of the US administration toward Russia based on their actions, not rhetoric… The actions speak for themselves," Ryabkov added.

    Washington, expanding sanctions against Russia, contradicts its own declared goals, Ryabkov said.

    "We, as in the situation with the attacks by US forces on an aircraft and on a drone of the Syrian Armed Forces, say that this US policy contradicts the US declared goals," Ryabkov said.

    Since 2014, relations between Russia and the European Union and the United States, deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine and Crimea's decision to rejoin Russia. Brussels, Washington and their allies introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia on the pretext of its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. In response to the restrictive measures, Russia imposed a food embargo on some products originating in countries that have targeted it with sanctions.

    Topic:
    Western Sanctions Against Russia (725)

    Related:

    US Supports Ukraine's Pro-War Factions by Expanding Sanctions – Moscow
    Austria Slams US' 'Extremely Disappointing' Decision on Anti-Russia Sanctions
    US Energy Sanctions Against Moscow Try Germany's Patience – Russia Trade Envoy
    Tags:
    sanctions, Sergei Ryabkov, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Poroshenko Goes to Washington
    Mr. Poroshenko Goes to Washington
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok