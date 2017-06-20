Trump Says Much Progress Made in Discussions With Poroshenko

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had very positive talks with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, during which the two leaders have achieved much progress.

"We had some very, very good discussions. It is going to continue throughout the day. I think a lot of progress has been made," Trump stated.

© AP Photo/ Markiv Mykhailo, Pool The Bloodthirsty: Poroshenko Openly Calls for Continuing Donbass War

Poroshenko expressed confidence that effective cooperation between the United States and Ukraine can help establish lasting peace in Ukraine and "support its territorial integrity and sovereignty."

The Ukrainian leader praised Trump's global leadership during first five months of his presidency.

While in Washington, DC, Poroshenko is also set to meet with Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

"President Donald J. Trump met today with President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine to discuss support for the peaceful resolution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine and President Poroshenko’s reform agenda and anticorruption efforts," the White House announced in a release.