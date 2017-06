MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Monday, the Buzzfeed portal reported citing a classified document that Tillerson had prepared a three-point framework for future US-Russia relations.

The points reportedly include conveying to Russia that aggressive actions against the United States are counterproductive, engagement on issues that are of strategic interest to the United States, such as Syria and North Korea, and emphasis on the importance of "strategic stability" with Russia.

"I read about it. You write, I read it," Lavrov told Sputnik when asked whether he was aware of the plan.