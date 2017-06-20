Stockholm, Warsaw Back Extension of EU Anti-Moscow Sanctions - Swedish PM

WARSAW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Lofven held a meeting with his Polish counterpart Beata Szydlo, during which the two sides discussed a number of issues, including current relations with Russia.
"We support the position to keep sanctions until Russia implements Minsk agreements," Lofven said after a meeting with Szydlo.
The relations between Russia and the West shattered after Crimea rejoined Russia as a result of a referendum in 2014, which had not been recognized by the EU's member states. The European Union, as well as the United States and their allies, introduced a number of sanctions against Russia. Moscow, in turn, put in place a food embargo on products originating in the countries which had targeted Russia with sanctions.
