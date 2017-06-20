Stockholm, Warsaw Back Extension of EU Anti-Moscow Sanctions - Swedish PM

WARSAW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Lofven held a meeting with his Polish counterpart Beata Szydlo, during which the two sides discussed a number of issues, including current relations with Russia.

"We support the position to keep sanctions until Russia implements Minsk agreements," Lofven said after a meeting with Szydlo.

The Swedish politician added that Stockholm and Warsaw agreed to decrease tensions in Eastern Europe and the Baltic region.

The relations between Russia and the West shattered after Crimea rejoined Russia as a result of a referendum in 2014, which had not been recognized by the EU's member states. The European Union, as well as the United States and their allies, introduced a number of sanctions against Russia. Moscow, in turn, put in place a food embargo on products originating in the countries which had targeted Russia with sanctions.