Register
15:37 GMT +320 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks during a media conference at the conclusion of an EU-Ukraine summit at the European Council building in Brussels on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016

    Tail Wags the Dog: How Kiev Tricked Western Sponsors Into Ignoring Rights Abuses

    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 6110

    While the commonly accepted wisdom about the relationship between the West and Kiev is that Ukraine is but a lowly junior partner, political scientist Nyura N. Berg explains that at least as far as human rights are concerned, the reality is that the current political elites in Kiev are simply pulling the wool over the West's eyes.

    Late last week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin boasted to Austrian media about the "many things" NATO's armies can learn from the Ukrainian military, including "tactics, endurance and combat readiness." 

    "Without these things modern weapons just won't help," he said. In the same interview, the minister also indicated that his country would only enter the European only when Brussels itself was ready, noting that "Kiev is in no hurry."

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (right) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are seen here after a meeting of the Defense and Security Council of Ukraine
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Palinchak
    Never Mind Donbass: NATO Can Learn a Thing or Two From Ukraine, Kiev Says
    Remarking on Klimkin's comments, Ukraine expert and RIA Novosti contributor Nina N. Berg wrote that at first glance, they seem absurd, with Kiev, undoubtedly the junior partner in its relationship with the West, presenting itself as the patient and mature partner, waiting for NATO and the EU to grow up.

    Still, Berg added that no matter how ridiculous Klimkin's words might seem, he wasn't wrong. "Many, by inertia, continue to believe that Kiev is completely dependent on its sponsors, and cannot make a single step without their permission — that it is an obedient and studious vassal of its Western operators, and snaps a salute as soon as the latter raises an eyebrow," the commentator wrote. The reality, she added, is that on some issues, nothing could be further from the truth. 

    Kiev, Berg observed, has allowed itself the luxury of disregarding its Western partners' concerns, even ignoring direct instructions outright. The situation surrounding pensioners in the war-torn region of Donbass was a perfect example.

    "Every year, monitors from the UN, the OSCE, and human rights groups criticize Kiev over the fact that about 400,000 residents of the region have been denied pensions, and say that the Ukrainian government is obliged to rectify this situation." In response, Ukrainian state and social media engage in attack campaigns against the pensioners, accusing them of separatism, while Kiev blissfully ignores the Western officials' concern.

    A local resident in the apartment in a residential building destroyed in the Ukrainian army's artillery attack on the town of Gorlovka
    © Photo: Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    A local resident in the apartment in a residential building destroyed in the Ukrainian army's artillery attack on the town of Gorlovka

    In other words, Berg wrote, "the indignation of the [foreign] monitoring commissions can be likened to a ritual dance with a tambourine, before everyone forgets about the unhappy pensioners, at least until the next eruption of human rights concerns. That is, Kiev tells its Western sponsors to go where the sun don't shine, and they line up in a row and set out merrily on their way."

    Police officers and opposition supporters are seen on Maidan Nezalezhnosti square in Kiev, where clashes began between protesters and the police
    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    Mission Complete: What the US Really Had in Mind for Ukraine
    Last week, the UN's Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine issued its latest report. In it, the agency complained that the Ukrainian government's requirement that citizens register as internally displaced persons is a violation of their human rights. So too is Kiev's requirement that pensioners appear before government officials for regular checks to confirm their residence. Kiev's reaction? Silence.

    On the contrary, Berg noted, "merely ignoring their sponsors' instructions has ceased to amuse Ukrainian authorities, who have come to sense that they could do whatever they wanted, without consequences, while the dramatic staged cries by the sensitive West can and should safely be ignored. Therefore, the president and lawmakers boldly go further, spitting right in the eyes of their curators…By default, Ukraine has become an untouchable enfant terrible, with everything it does being forgiven."

    This, the commentator wrote, is applicable to things like the secret prisons being run by the Ukrainian Security Services, which human rights observers have accused of engaging in torture, violence against inmates, and even extrajudicial killings. 

    "In the years since Maidan [the pro-Western coup in Kiev in February 2014], Western rights activists and their local grant-funded counterparts…have been morosely marking their concern and anxiety regarding [these prisons]. After all, the burden on these illegal detention centers has risen dramatically thanks to the fact that the new 'democratic' government threw its opponents – including anti-Maidan activists, ex-lawmakers, former members of the government, and others into these prisons."

    A prisoner speaks to the media from a prison cell in the Lukyanivska prison in Kiev next ot a prison officer during a press tour organized by the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice on July 19, 2016.
    Sergei Supinsky
    A prisoner speaks to the media from a prison cell in the Lukyanivska prison in Kiev next ot a prison officer during a press tour organized by the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice on July 19, 2016.

    "For years, Donbass residents grabbed in the warzone have been detained there, forming an 'exchange fund' for bargaining for Ukrainian military POWs. Often, these are genuine random passers-by, [detained for being] suitable for exchange. Torture, beatings, humiliation – this is the routine format of the work of these prisons. At first, Ukrainian authorities half-heartedly attempted to deny the existence of such prisons, although hiding their smooth functioning was impossible. A year ago, a UN monitoring mission was forced to halt its visit to Ukraine, after the Ukrainian Security Services simply refused to allow them to visit a prison. What happened next? Nothing."

    A United Nations flag is seen at U.N. Headquarters in New York September 25, 2013
    © REUTERS/ Eric Thayer/Files
    Russia Warns UN of Deteriorating Situation With Spread of Racist Ideas Globally
    Today, Berg noted, Ukrainian authorities are seeking to officially legitimize these secret prisons. Meanwhile, local grant-funded rights activists, instead of criticizing the proposal, have jumped to support it, saying that it will make the penal system more transparent to civil society. The West, meanwhile, continues to look silently in the other direction.

    Finally, the commentator wrote, there was the issue of Ukraine's ongoing "ideological reformatting" – the forced assimilation of Russian-speakers, humiliation and persecution of citizens on the grounds of nationality, religion, or political beliefs, the esthetization of Nazi symbols, the glorification of WWII-era Nazi collaborators, open calls for extrajudicial executions of critics of the government, and so on. This includes radical nationalist attacks on peaceful protests, intimidation and beatings of opposition figures, threats, harassment and other forms of pressure leveled against dissidents.

    A man carrying a picture of Stepan Bandera during a torchlight procession of Ukrainian nationalists in downtown Kiev. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Vasilenko
    A man carrying a picture of Stepan Bandera during a torchlight procession of Ukrainian nationalists in downtown Kiev. File photo

    Through it all, Berg noted, "the West has been monumentally silent, even though if just 1% of what is happening in Ukraine were to take place in 'civilized Europe', the offender would be in big trouble."

    "Occasionally, only the Poles cry out…for them, Bandera and Shukhevych, [two Nazi collaborators glorified by the present Ukrainian authorities] are like a knife to the heart, since they were executioners of the Polish people. The Poles get nervous, scream something, shake their fists and say they won't allow this, won't forgive, etc. But Kiev has the assurance that they will be forgiven…For Poland, Ukraine is a critically important resource – a source of cheap labor and an eternal ulcer in Russia's underbelly."

    Yandex office in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Russian IT Company Yandex Offices Searched by Ukrainian Security Services
    Berg recalled that last month, after Kiev moved to block Russian social networks, search engines and other websites, it seemed Ukraine's Western partners would finally step in and do something. 

    "Kiev was added to the club of tyrannical governments…it was demanded that the ban be lifted immediately, that access be restored, and that freedom of speech be ensured…What happened next? Not much. [President] Poroshenko explained to his excitable overlords that without the block, Ukraine could not survive – that the enemy would launch an assault on Kiev using the Yandex search engine's maps feature. The West swallowed it. And peace and quiet returned" to relations between Kiev and its Western partners.

    How long all of this will last remains uncertain. In any case, Berg noted that the relationship between Ukraine and its foreign sponsors is shaping up to look distinctly like a case of the tail wagging the dog.

    Related:

    EU Publishes Decision on Extending Anti-Crimea Sanctions by 1 Year
    Russia Warns UN of Deteriorating Situation With Spread of Racist Ideas Globally
    Never Mind Donbass: NATO Can Learn a Thing or Two From Ukraine, Kiev Says
    Russia Expects to Deliver 10Mln Tonnes of Coal to Ukraine in 2017
    CIA Closely Monitored Ukraine in 2014 – Putin
    Eurocommissars Busy Trying to Keep Russia Entangled With Ukrainian Gas Transit
    Mission Complete: What the US Really Had in Mind for Ukraine
    Tags:
    ignorance, human rights abuse, violations, human rights, Europe, United States, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Poroshenko Goes to Washington
    Mr. Poroshenko Goes to Washington
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok