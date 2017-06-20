Russia, US 'Unable to State the Beginning of Constructive Dialogue' - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia is preparing no counterclaims to the United States on normalization of relations, the US side is aware of frustrating issues but there is no constructive discussion on them yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

On Monday, US BuzzFeed media outlet reported citing a classified document that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had prepared a plan on dealing with Russia that includes several points that could have specific demands.

"No, such demands are not being prepared. [Things] are discussed routinely, we let each other know of the topics which are uncomfortable and which are frustrating The range of these topics is known Unfortunately, we remain unable to state the beginning of constructive dialogue," Peskov told reporters.

The presidential spokesman added that the Kremlin was unaware of the reported plan of the US state secretary and proposed to request the Russian Foreign Ministry on the details of the issue.

According to BuzzFeed, Tillerson's plan includes convincing Moscow to refrain from what the United States sees as aggressive actions, engagement with the Russian side on issues of strategic interest to the United States and emphasizing the importance of maintaining strategic stability with Russia.

fruitful cooperation with Washington.

Donald Trump has repeatedly advocated establishing a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia.

After the leaders' phone talks on January 28, the Kremlin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the presidents had noted the importance of respect in relations.

At the same time the US leader has also voiced several statements such as the ones about the necessity to strengthen Washington's nuclear capabilities, that have raised concerns of Russian officials.