Kremlin Hopes US Signals Need to Carry Out Minsk Deal to Poroshenko

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Commenting on Poroshenko's visit to Washington for talks with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Peskov noted that "this is a sovereign matter of the two countries."

"Of course, we would like to hope that these contacts at the highest level will be used by our US colleagues to send a powerful signal to Kiev in favor of the need for the implementation of Minsk agreements," he said.

© AP Photo/ Markiv Mykhailo, Pool The Bloodthirsty: Poroshenko Openly Calls for Continuing Donbass War Viktor Yanukovych in February. Residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions held independence referendums and proclaimed the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Kiev has since been conducting a military operation, encountering stiff local resistance.

In February 2015, Kiev forces and Donbass independence supporters signed a peace agreement in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. The deal stipulates a full ceasefire, weapons withdrawal from the line of contact in Donbass, as well as constitutional reforms that would give a special status to the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Despite the agreement brokered by the Normandy Four states (Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine), the ceasefire regime is regularly violated, with both sides accusing each other of multiple breaches, undermining the terms of the accord.