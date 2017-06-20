Kremlin 'Seriously Concerned' Over US-Led Coalition's Actions in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The actions of the US-led coalition in Syria are seriously concerning for the Kremlin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.
"The situation linked to the coalition’s actions is seriously concerning, of course," Peskov told reporters.
He did not comment on whether the Kremlin was concerned that such actions could lead to direct Russia-US confrontation.
The Russian Defense Ministry announced Monday that it suspended the deconfliction channel with the United States for incident prevention in Syria following the attack.
Additionally, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that any airborne objects west of the Euphrates River would be tracked by Russian ground and air defenses as targets.
