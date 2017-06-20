Kremlin 'Seriously Concerned' Over US-Led Coalition's Actions in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The actions of the US-led coalition in Syria are seriously concerning for the Kremlin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"The situation linked to the coalition’s actions is seriously concerning, of course," Peskov told reporters.

He did not comment on whether the Kremlin was concerned that such actions could lead to direct Russia-US confrontation.

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev Australia Suspends Airstrikes in Syria After US Downs Syrian Jet

On June 18, a US jet shot down a Syrian Su-22 fighter-bomber near the city of Tabqa. The US-led coalition said the Syrian aircraft attacked Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) positions, adding that the coalition downed the Syrian jet as part of "collective self-defense of Coalition partnered forces."

The Russian Defense Ministry announced Monday that it suspended the deconfliction channel with the United States for incident prevention in Syria following the attack.

Additionally, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that any airborne objects west of the Euphrates River would be tracked by Russian ground and air defenses as targets.