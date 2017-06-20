Register
12:35 GMT +320 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Vladimir Putin meets Michel Temer (File)

    President of Brazil Arrives in Moscow for Two Days of Talks With Putin

    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 23250

    On Tuesday, Brazilian President Michel Temer will arrive in Moscow for a two-day visit to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    A man delivers sides of beaf to meat to a butcher shop in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, March 20, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Eraldo Peres
    Double Down! Brazil Moves to Drastically Boost Trade With Russia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The relations between Russia and Brazil were initially established on October 3, 1828 and suspended in the wake of the Russian Revolution of 1917. The diplomatic ties were restored for two years in 1945 while their final restoration took place in 1961. Brazil became one of the first countries to recognize the Russian Federation as a successor state to the Soviet Union on December 26, 1991.

    In June 2000, Moscow and Brasilia signed the Treaty on Partnership Relations. In November 2004, Russia’s President Putin traveled to Brazil marking the first visit by the Russian head of state to the country in the history of the bilateral relations.

    In the recent years, the Russian-Brazilian relations have been characterized by the sustainable positive dynamics. The Russian president visited Brazil in November 2004, November 2008 and July 2014, while the Brazilian leaders came to Russia in January 2002, October 2005, May 2010 and December 2012.

    Apart from this, the presidents of Russia and Brazil met on the sidelines of various summits and conferences such as the 2011 BRICS Summit in China, the G20 Summit in Mexico in 2012, the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development (UNCSD) in Brazil in 2012, the 2013 G20 Summit and the 2015 BRICS Summit in Russia.

    In 2015, the BRICS countries' leaders held an unofficial meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in the Turkish city of Antalya. In 2016, the BRICS heads of state and government met ahead of the G20 Summit in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

    On September 16, 2015, Moscow hosted the seventh meeting of the Russian-Brazilian High-Level Commission on Cooperation, chaired by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and then-Vice-President of Brazil Michel Temer. The meeting’s agenda was focused on cooperation in such spheres as trade, economy, investment, military equipment, energy, aerospace, agriculture, scientific research and culture.

    During his visit to Moscow, Temer also met with Sergey Naryshkin, then speaker of the lower house of Russia’s parliament, and Valentina Matvienko, the head of the parliament’s upper house.

    The two countries’ foreign ministries also maintain regular dialogue. On February 16, 2017, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a conversation with then-Foreign Minister of Brazil Jose Serra on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers meeting in the German city of Bonn.

    Brazil is Russia’s major trade partner in Latin America accounting for about 40 percent of Russia’s trade in the region.

    In 2016, the turnover between Russia and Brazil totaled $4.31 billion, including $1.76 billion in exports and $2.52 billion in imports from Brazil.

    Brazil is listed the 23rd in Russia’s foreign trade balance in 2016, down from 22nd place in 2015.

    According to media reports, summarizing various data of Russia’s Federal Customs Service, the country’s exports to Brazil in 2016 were dominated by chemical goods forming 72 percent of total exports to Brazil. Among the products, exported from Russia to Brazil, there were also minerals (22 percent), metals and metal products (2 percent), machinery, equipment and transportation vehicles (1.88 percent).

    Russia’s imports from Brazil include food and agricultural products (87 percent of total imports from the country); chemical products (5 percent); machinery, equipment and transportation vehicles (4 percent); metals and metal products (3 percent).

    Apart from this, Brazil is the largest exporter of food and agricultural products to the Russian market among the countries outside the former Soviet Union. Additionally, it is the top supplier of such goods as frozen meat, pork and cane sugar to Russia.

    The major Russian companies operating in Brazil include those in the oil and gas sector (Rosneft), electric power industry (Power Machines), nuclear energy (Rosatom), chemicals (Uralkali), pharmaceuticals (Biocad) and agriculture (Sodrugestvo Group). Russian companies have a share in almost all the sectors of the Brazilian market while over fifty Brazilian companies are operating in Russia.

    The Intergovernmental Russian-Brazilian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation plays the key role in expanding trade and economic relations between the two countries. The tenth regular meeting of the commission was held in May 2017 in Brazil.

    Despite the distance separating the two countries, cultural ties between Russia and Brazil have been actively developing.

    The increasing number of Russia’s artistic groups on tours to Latin America, the organization of art exhibitions, Russian cinema weeks, and days of the Russian culture contribute to strengthening of the cultural cooperation between the countries. The opening of the first, and so far the only, school of the Russian Bolshoi Theater in the Brazilian city of Joinville has been the major cultural cooperation project to date. Almost 300 students from across Brazil and a number of neighboring countries are currently studying in the school.

    The Brazilian Cultural Center operating since 2013 in Moscow hosts regular lectures, concerts, seminars and other cultural and educational events.

    Related:

    Russia and US Woo Brazil, Hope to Use Advantageous Base for Space Launches
    Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Accepts Invitation to Visit Brazil
    Brazil, Mexico Considering Purchase of Russian Mil Helicopters - Manufacturer
    Tags:
    bilateral relations, Russia, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Embassy Cat: Assange's Mysterious Feline Companion
    Embassy Cat: Assange's Mysterious Feline Companion
    5 Years of Confinement
    5 Years in Exile
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok