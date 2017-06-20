Moscow Slams EU Court for Upholding Sanctions Against Sputnik Director General

On June 15, the European Union's General Court ruled not to annul Ukraine-related restrictive measures against Dmitry Kiselev, director general of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency. Sputnik news agency is a part of Rossiya Segodnya.

The court issued its decision after striking down six pleas in the action that Kiselev brought against the Council of the European Union.

Kiselev, in response to the verdict, decried the European bureaucracy's a priori dominance over the judiciary "since cases against them are progressing in court at a snail's pace."

