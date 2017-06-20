Register
20 June 2017
    Brazil's President Michel Temer

    Brazilian President Temer to Arrive in Moscow on Tuesday for Meeting With Putin

    © REUTERS/ Ueslei Marcelino
    Politics
    0 15832

    Brazilian President Michel Temer will arrive in Moscow on Tuesday for a two-day visit to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Temer is also expected to meet with Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko.

    Rosneft pavilion at the SPIEF Investment & Business Expo at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Russia's Rosneft Has Good Chances to Obtain Oil Production Licenses in Brazil
    In mid-March Putin said Temer was going to visit Russia over the summer. Brazil's ambassador to Russia, Antonio Salgado, on Friday provided Sputnik with information on the exact date of the trip.

    Diplomatic relations between Russia and Brazil were established in 1828, but ties were cut for 28 years after 1917 and for another 14 years after 1947. Regardless of the rifts, Brazil was one of the first states to recognize Russia as the successor state to the Soviet Union.

    The two states signed their basic partnership agreement in 2000 and in November 2004 Putin made the first ever visit by a Russian leader to Brazil.

    Since then, Russian and Brazilian presidents had multiple meetings on the sidelines of various international summits and conferences.

    The Pantsir-S1 short-to-medium range gun-missile system at Russian Airbase in Syria
    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    Budgetary Restrictions Prevent Brazil From Purchasing Pantsir-S1 From Russia - Ambassador
    Temer, Brazil’s former vice president, assumed the presidential office on August 31, 2016, the same day when the state’s Federal Senate voted to dismiss Dilma Rousseff over the misuse of public funds.

    Following the shift of power in Brazil, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the removal of Rousseff from office was an internal matter of the Latin American country. The ministry stressed that as a vice president, Temer contributed to Russian-Brazilian ties, recalling Temer’s co-chairmanship of the Russian-Brazilian High Level Cooperation Committee. Russia also hoped for gradual development of the two states’ cooperation.

    Temer previously visited Moscow in September 2015 while chairing the seventh Russian-Brazilian High Level Cooperation Committee meeting along with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

    Demonstrators clash with riot police officers during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Paulo Whitaker
    Big Money, Big Corruption: Graft in Brazil Cannot Be Tackled With 'a Wave of a Wand'
    After taking the presidential office, Temer and held a bilateral meeting with Putin at the October BRICS summit in India’s Goa where the presidents agreed to continue efforts on strengthening their strategic partnership. Later Putin reaffirmed this intention in his New Years' congratulation to the Brazilian counterpart.

    Brazil was among the BRICS founding countries along with Russia, India and China who established the body at the 2006 St. Petersburg Economic Forum for economic cooperation.

    At the press conference held in the follow-up of the summit, Putin said Russia was always working with legitimate governments and was seeking to develop good relations.

    Russian and Brazilian Foreign Ministries also maintain dialogue. Most recently, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met his Brazilian counterpart Jose Serra on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting on February 16 in Germany.

