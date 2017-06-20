White House Confirms Trump Will Hold Meeting With Poroshenko on Tuesday

© AFP 2017/ THOMAS KIENZLE Ukraine's President Poroshenko to Hold Talks With Trump in US on Tuesday

Washington (Sputnik) — The meeting will be held on Tuesday at 11.00 a.m. local time (15.00 GMT) in a trilateral format. Trump intends to join the previously scheduled meeting between Poroshenko and Vice President Mike Pence.

The agenda of the meeting has not been revealed, and the White House has not yet announced any statements for the press.

The Ukrainian president is in the United States on a working visit.