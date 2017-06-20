Register
20 June 2017
    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson removes his glasses after delivering remarks to Department of State employees upon arrival at the Department of State in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2017

    US State Secretary Tillerson Reportedly Develops New Plan on Ties With Russia

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Politics
    0 8110

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has prepared a plan on dealing with Russia, media reported citing a classified document.

    Здание американского Сената в Вашингтоне
    © Sputnik/ Eduard Pesov
    New US Sanctions on Russia Can 'Create Chaos With Trade Contracts Around World'
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The BuzzFeed online outlet reported that the Tillerson plan has three main points.

    First, it is supposed to convince Moscow to refrain from what the United States sees as aggressive actions and to make it clear that Washington will retaliate.

    The second point is engagement with the Russian side on issues of strategic interest to the United States, including Syria and North Korea, as well as cybersecurity. In particular, Tillerson wants to seek coordination with Russia in fighting the Islamic State terror group, which is banned in both countries, more actively. As for North Korea, it is supposed to reverse the growth of trade between Russia and North Korea in order to isolate Pyongyang.

    A Syrian national flag hangs in a damaged neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    White House Says US Will Keep Open Line of Communication With Russia Over Syria
    The third point of the plan emphasizes the importance of maintaining strategic stability with Russia.

    The media also noted that, unlike Obama's times, the State Department became the main author of the Russian strategy, whereas in the Obama administration the National Security Council of the White House was responsible for this.

    Tags:
    Rex Tillerson, United States, Russia
