Moscow Confirms New Astana Meeting on Syria Slated for July 4-5

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan mentioned these dates earlier on Monday. The office of UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura also confirmed the timeframe for Geneva talks on Syria, scheduled to begin on July 10, following Astana negotiations.
"According to the updated information, the meeting on Syria in Astana, as of now, is planned for July 4-5," the ministry's representatives told reporters.
The latest round of Astana talks held in May resulted in an agreement to create four de-escalation zones in Syria. The monitoring and management of the safe zones is carried out by military personnel from the ceasefire guarantor states, namely, Russia, Turkey and Iran.
