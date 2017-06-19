Moscow Confirms New Astana Meeting on Syria Slated for July 4-5

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan mentioned these dates earlier on Monday. The office of UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura also confirmed the timeframe for Geneva talks on Syria, scheduled to begin on July 10, following Astana negotiations.

"According to the updated information, the meeting on Syria in Astana, as of now, is planned for July 4-5," the ministry's representatives told reporters.

© Sputnik/ Bolat Shaikhinov Over 10,000 Attend EXPO 2017 in Astana After Opening on Saturday

The participants of the meeting are expected to discuss documents regulating the parameters of the de-escalation zones as well as the issue of unfettered humanitarian access and rebuilding of infrastructure.

The latest round of Astana talks held in May resulted in an agreement to create four de-escalation zones in Syria. The monitoring and management of the safe zones is carried out by military personnel from the ceasefire guarantor states, namely, Russia, Turkey and Iran.