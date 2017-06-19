Register
    Ukrainian Petro Poroshenko attends a panel discussion on the first day of the 53rd Munich Security Conference (MSC) at the Bayerischer Hof hotel in Munich, Germany, February 17, 2017

    Ukraine's President Poroshenko to Hold Talks With Trump in US on Tuesday

    © AFP 2017/ THOMAS KIENZLE
    Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko will hold his first official meeting with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, media reported Monday.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Slovak President Andrej Kiska attend a ceremony dedicated to a visa-free regime with European Union (EU) which comes into force for Ukraine, in the town of Uzhgorod, Ukraine, June 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Mikhail Palinchak
    Visa Waiver 'Unlikely' to Import Ukrainian Criminals to EU - They Came Years Ago
    KIEV (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Poroshenko's Press Secretary Svyatoslav Tsegolko wrote on Twitter that the Ukrainian leader had left for his state visit to the United States. Tsegolko did not, however, specify either the visit's timetable or its agenda.

    The Ukrainian 1+1 broadcaster reported, citing its own source, that on Tuesday morning Poroshenko is expected to meet with US Vice President Mike Pence after which a one-on-one meeting with Trump is scheduled. Both meetings are expected to be held behind closed doors, and it is likely that Poroshenko will participate in a press briefing without his US counterpart.

    Poroshenko also plans to hold talks with US House of Representatives speaker Paul Ryan, as well as discuss the alternatives to Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Europe, which will bypass Ukraine, with Secretary of Energy Rick Perry.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (right) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are seen here after a meeting of the Defense and Security Council of Ukraine
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Palinchak
    Never Mind Donbass: NATO Can Learn a Thing or Two From Ukraine, Kiev Says
    According to the same broadcaster's sources in the White House, Poroshenko's visit to the United States is aimed at demonstrating to the US establishment that the policies of the current administration are not pro-Russian, since Washington is in talks with all sides. The US and Ukrainian leaders are also expected to discuss alternatives to the so-called Normandy Four format on settling the conflict in east Ukraine.

    According to various media reports, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has been working to arrange Poroshenko and Trump's meeting since the latter's victory in the 2016 US presidential election.

    Related:

    Retro-Fit: Ukraine Wants to Create NATO-Standard Guns for Its Soviet-Era Tanks
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Paul Ryan, Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine, United States
