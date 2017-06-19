White House Confirms Pence to Meet Poroshenko on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Spicer stated on Monday that it is still unclear whether the Ukrainian leader will hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

After his possible meeting with Poroshenko, US President Donald Trump is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Hamburg in July. Taking this into account, the Ukrainian government wants to demonstrate that Kiev is interested in resolving the Donbass crisis as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the authorities of the self-proclaimed Donbass republics have already rejected the reported plan on Donbass re-integration.

In an interview with RT, DPR's envoy to the Minsk talks Denis Pushilin said that the implementation of such measures would require bilateral confidence between Kiev and the self-proclaimed republic, but currently there is none.