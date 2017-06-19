EU Foreign Ministers Stress Importance of Anti-Terror Cooperation With Russia

LUXEMBURG (Sputnik) – The statement noted that the EU foreign ministers attributed a key role in counterterrorism efforts to the interaction between regional and multilateral organizations, including the United Nations, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

“The Council notes the importance of engagement with other relevant actors including the Gulf States, Israel and also, in line with our guiding principles, Russia,” the ministers said in a final statement after the Foreign Affairs Council meeting on EU counter-terror actions in Luxemburg.

The ministers also expressed their approval of the bloc’s efforts to enhance counterterrorism cooperation with Europe's strategic partners, including the United States, Australia and Canada.

“The Council further underlines the importance of continued outreach, dialogue and cooperation with Afghanistan, Central and Southeast Asia, China, India, Indonesia, Iran, Nigeria, and Pakistan,” the statement added.

Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said EU heads of states and governments would consider the issue of combating terror during their two-day summit in Belgium’s capital, which is scheduled to kick off on Thursday.

Over the past two years, the world has witnessed multiple terror attacks, including on such European cities as Paris, Brussels, Nice, Berlin, London and Stockholm.