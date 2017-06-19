Trump Starting New War in Syria Without Congressional Approval - Senator Murphy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Murphy’s comment followed the shooting down of a Syrian Air Force jet by US forces on Sunday.

The US-led coalition against the Daesh terror group (outlawed in numerous countries) said the Syrian jet was bombing near the Syrian Democratic Forces who partner with the coalition against the militants.

Four direct engagements w Syria/Iran/Russia in 45 days. Trump is quietly starting a new war that Congress has not declared. Red alert. 🚨 https://t.co/D4MKPLXFTS — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) 19 июня 2017 г.

The coalition has twice struck Syrian-government aligned forces in the At Tanf area in Southern Syria, and Trump launched a missile strike against a Syrian air base in April.

Last month, Senators Jeff Flake and Tim Kane introduced a bill to update the 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF), passed in response to the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

Every president since George W. Bush has used the AUMF to conduct military operations in countries where it says terror groups are present, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

The US Constitution explicitly grants Congress the power to declare war.