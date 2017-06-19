World Tourism Organization Condemns US Decision to Restrict Travel to Cuba

MADRID (Sputnik) — On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to cancel parts of the March 2016 deal between Havana and the administration of then US President Barack Obama, introducing a ban on tourism and trade restrictions on Cuba.

"This decision will have limited impact on Cuba’s tourism development, yet it will substantially affect the US economy and American jobs. Many US companies have started to invest in and do business with Cuba in view of the immense potential of Cuban tourism, which other countries will surely continue to benefit from," UNWTO Secretary-General Taleb Rifai said, as quoted in a statement.

He added that the decision represents a step backwards and an attack on the freedom of travel.

Tourism is one of the key sectors of the Cuban economy, with over four million international tourists having visited the country in the past year, according to UNWTO figures.