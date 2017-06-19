Le Pen Announces Plans to Form Parliamentary Group After French Legislative Vote

© Sputnik/ Kristina Afanasyeva Le Pen: 2nd Legislative Election Round Low Turnout Weakens Parliament Legitimacy

PARIS (Sputnik) — Earlier on Monday, the French Interior Ministry said that the FN got 8 seats in the country's parliament following Sunday's second round vote. After the 2012 general election, the party received two seats.

"We do not have a [parliamentary] group today, that does not mean we will not have it tomorrow. In any case we will work in order to find the people in the National Assembly who share the same policy guidelines as ours and who could form a group with us… I do not lose sight of the objective to create a group in the National Assembly during the next months, which will be a group where we will agree on two, tree subjects of principal, keeping at the same time our independence and peculiarities," Le Pen said during a press conference in France's northern Henin-Beaumont commune.

Under French legislation, a minimum of 15 parliamentarians is required to from a parliamentary group, an instrument of exerting influence on the lawmaking process.

Marine Le Pen Elected Parliament Member for the 1st Time

French Interior Ministry data showed that President Emmanuel Macron's Republic on the Move (La Republique En Marche, REM) party allied with the Democratic Movement (MoDem) gained an absolute majority with 350 out of 577 seats in the lower house.

The right-wing forces, including The Republicans and The Union of Democrats and Independents, received a total of 137 seats, losing almost a half of their parliamentarians from the 2012-2017 parliament. The left-wing parties saw a defeat with the former ruling Socialist Party getting 29 seats. Jean-Luc Melenchon’s Unsubmissive France party and the Communist Party garnered 27 seats in the parliament.

Le Pen won in her district in the northern Pas-de-Calais department and will sit in parliament for the first time in her political career.