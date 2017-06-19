EU Likely to Extend Anti-Russia Economic Sanctions - Mogherini

LUXEMBOURG (Sputnik) – The European Union member states' foreign ministers have extended sanctions against Crimea that were due to expire this Friday until June 23, 2018, the Council of the European Union said Monday.

"I have to state that there is no real progress in the implementation of the agreement. I believe a decision to extend the current sanctions will be taken," Mogherini told reporters.

In an interview with Oliver Stone broadcast last week by Showtime, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia in a case of a threat to Crimea will defend it with all available means.

The United States and the European Union, as well as several other countries, have imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia over its alleged interference in the conflict in the eastern Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. Moscow has repeatedly denied meddling in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Over 90 percent of Crimea's residents voted in favor of the reunification in a referendum, the results of which have not been recognized by Ukraine, Brussels and Washington. The Russian authorities have repeatedly said that the people of Crimea have made their choice in a democratic vote in full accordance with international law and the UN Charter.