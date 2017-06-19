Missile Defense Not on Agenda at Talks With US State Undersecretary - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier, Christopher Ford, the US president's special counterproliferation assistant, said that the discussions between Russia and the United States on ballistic missile defense issue would be qualitatively different if threats posed by North Korea and Iran were brought under control.

"No, arms control issues, strategic stability, international issues are not included in the agenda of the June 23 meeting," Ryabkov said of upcoming talks in St. Petersburg.

Previously Thomas Shannon stated that the United States was ready to communicate with Russia on Anatoly Antonov's possible appointment as Russian ambassador to the country, so that could be an issue.

Sergey Kislyak has been serving as Russia's ambassador to the United States since 2008. His replacement with Antonov has been approved by the foreign affairs committee of the lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma.