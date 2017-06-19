EU to Prepare Diplomatic Response to Cyberattacks, Set to Reply With Sanctions

© AFP 2017/ Paul J. Richards UK Security Officials Believe N Korea Behind Cyberattack on Health Service

LUXEMBOURG (Sputnik) — According to the statement, the response of the European Union will be "proportionate to the scope, scale, duration, intensity, complexity, sophistication and impact" of the dangerous cyberactivities.

"The Council agreed to develop a framework for a joint EU diplomatic response to malicious cyber activities, the cyber diplomacy toolbox… The EU diplomatic response to malicious cyber activities will make full use of measures within the Common Foreign and Security Policy, including, if necessary, restrictive measures," the statement said.

The statement added that the 28-nation bloc expressed readiness to settle all potential crises in the cyberspace by peaceful means.

The issue of potential cyberattacks has become topical in recent months, in response to a number of alleged and real hacking activities targeting politicians, government institutions and cyberinfrastructure, such as the attack in May with the use of a ransomware called WannaCry that attacked targets in a number of countries, including Russia and Ukraine.