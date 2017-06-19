Putin Appoints New Russian Envoy in Turkey 6 Months After Karlov's Assasination

© AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici Russian Ambassador's Assassin Pursued US Envoy Before Fatal Ankara Shooting

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Yerkhov, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Crisis Management Center, replaces Andrey Karlov, who was shot dead in December 2016 by an off-duty Turkish police officer at the opening of an art gallery exhibition. The Russian Foreign Ministry has stated that it treated the attack as an act of terrorism.

The Ankara Public Prosecutor's Office said last week that it had identified five suspects connected to Karlov's assassination.

"Appoint Aleksey Vladimirovich Yerkhov as Russia's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary in the Turkish Republic," the decree states.