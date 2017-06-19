EU Extends Sanctions Against Crimea by One Year

© Sputnik/ Sergei Malgavko Putin Vows to Defend Crimea With All Possible Means

LUXEMBOURG (Sputnik) — The United States and the European Union as well as several other countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia over its alleged interference in the conflict in the eastern Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. Moscow has repeatedly denied meddling in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Over 90 percent of Crimea’s residents voted in favor of the reunification in a referendum, the results of which have not been recognized by Ukraine, Brussels and Washington. The Russian authorities have repeatedly said that the people of Crimea have made their choice in a democratic vote in full accordance with international law and the UN Charter.

"On 19 June 2017, the Council extended the restrictive measures in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by Russia until 23 June 2018," the EU Council said in a statement.

In an interview with Oliver Stone broadcast last week by Showtime, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia in case of a threat to Crimea will defend it with all available means.