Germany Reveals When Its Jets Will Resume Flights Over Syria

© AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel Germany Views Jordan as Alternative for Troop Relocation From Turkey's Incirlik

According to the politician, the exact dates of the transfer have not yet been determined. However, the main goal is that "the transfer phase is as short as possible and that the safety of the troops is ensured," von der Leyen said

On June 7, Berlin decided to withdraw its military from the Incirlik air base in Turkey after Ankara banned German lawmakers from entering the base. Turkey explained the move, citing Berlin's decision to give asylum to Turkish soldiers after last year's attempted coup.

"Until the end of June, we are included in the schedule of the anti-Daesh coalition. Then we move our tankers to Jordan as soon as possible. After a few days, they are back in action, I think in the second half of July. The transfer of the Tornado jets and of the complex aerial photo equipment is more complicated; it will take two months, from August to September. From October, the reconnaissance tornados should resume their flights, according to the plan," von der Leyen said.

Germany deployed its military in Turkey after the November 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris to participate in the anti-Daesh campaign led by the United States. Berlin's activities included reconnaissance missions and refueling for coalition aircraft.