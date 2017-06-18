Register
19:42 GMT +318 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A 'Tornado' aircraft ' of the German Air Force photographed at the airbase in Jagel, Germany

    Germany Reveals When Its Jets Will Resume Flights Over Syria

    © AP Photo/ Carsten Rehder
    Politics
    Get short URL
    161736

    German Tornado fighter jets will resume their flights over Syria in October after the relocation of the Bundeswehr military detachment from Incirlik base in Turkey to Jordan, German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said in an interview with German newspaper BILD am SONNTAG.

    A Turkish Air Force warplane takes off from the Incirlik Air Base, in the outskirts of the city of Adana, southeastern Turkey.
    © AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel
    Germany Views Jordan as Alternative for Troop Relocation From Turkey's Incirlik
    According to the politician, the exact dates of the transfer have not yet been determined. However, the main goal is that "the transfer phase is as short as possible and that the safety of the troops is ensured," von der Leyen said.

    On June 7, Berlin decided to withdraw its military from the Incirlik air base in Turkey after Ankara banned German lawmakers from entering the base. Turkey explained the move, citing Berlin's decision to give asylum to Turkish soldiers after last year's attempted coup.

    "Until the end of June, we are included in the schedule of the anti-Daesh coalition. Then we move our tankers to Jordan as soon as possible. After a few days, they are back in action, I think in the second half of July. The transfer of the Tornado jets and of the complex aerial photo equipment is more complicated; it will take two months, from August to September. From October, the reconnaissance tornados should resume their flights, according to the plan," von der Leyen said.

    Germany deployed its military in Turkey after the November 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris to participate in the anti-Daesh campaign led by the United States. Berlin's activities included reconnaissance missions and refueling for coalition aircraft.

    Related:

    Germany to Pull Out of Incirlik Base After Failure of Last Ditch Crisis Talks
    Ankara Keeps Incirlik Base Closed for German Lawmakers, Sigmar Gabriel Says
    Incirlik Crisis 'Reflects Existing Serious Problems Within NATO'
    Tags:
    Incirlik Air Base, Tornado jets, Ministry of Defense, Turkey, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Respite Between Battles: Syrian Army's Artillery and Mortars Gain New Life at Hama Plant
    Syrian Army's Artillery and Mortars Gain New Life at Hama Plant
    Box of Tricks
    Box of Tricks
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok