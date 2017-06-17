Short, Yes. Sweet? No. Trump Presidential Twitter Library Pops Up in NYC

Welcome to the Tweeterdome.

From Friday to Sunday, New Yorkers can catch a glimpse of what Trump's eventual presidential library might look like at The Daily Show's Donald Trump Presidential Twitter Library.

Around the corner from Trump Tower in Manhattan, the president's 140 character pronouncements have been categorized, framed and hung, commemorating (and, yeah, ok, brutally mocking) Trump's tendency to tweet first and ask questions later.

There are themes. "Concern for the Integrity of the American Presidency" captures Trump's serious fears about former President Barack Obama's birthplace. There is a Wall of Survivors documenting 45's numerous Twitter feuds; related is a Wall of Nicknames and caricatures documenting the president's more inspired monikers, so that "low energy" and "sleepy eyes" will not be forgotten.

"Constructive Criticism" captures just that, "Deleted But Not Forgotten" holds on to those statements Trump for some reason tried to hide. Interactive exhibits allow visitors to create their own presidential statements and nicknames.

There is even a golden throne — er, toilet — upon which to sit, and tweet, and imagine oneself the most powerful figure in the world.

There is, of course, covfefe.

"Say what you want about Donald Trump, he may not be good at president-ing or leading or geo-politics, but he is a damn fine Twitterer. Probably the best that ever lived," said Trevor Noah, host of the Daily Show, at the opening of the pop-up library. But there is an effort to silence the president, Noah said. The library aims to prevent that.

It also intends to put Trump's tweets into a historical context, Noah explained, speaking in front of the golden toilet.

"I think over time, they will lose context," Noah said, the Huffington Post reports. "And people will assume that they're misinterpreting them. They will say, ‘Surely, that was not what the president wrote back in that day, maybe language has changed.' They will then find ways to distill them and turn them into coherent language, which is partly why we are holding this beautiful Twitter library experience — because we do not wish for that to take place."

"That's what this library is about," the comedian explained. "We are living in history, people. This is the beginning… and possibly the end."

Lines to get into the library are stretching around the block.