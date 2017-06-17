Poroshenko to Present Any Outcome of His Meeting With Trump as His Success

According to Dudchak, regardless of the real outcome of the meeting, Kiev will present it as a win.

"It does not even matter what Donald Trump says [there]. [Kiev] will still interpret it in its own way. Trump is expected to express his support for Ukraine's political course. Additionally, in general, Poroshenko hopes to receive some kind of official support. However, regardless of whether he receives it or not — he will still present it as favoring his course," Dudchak said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin confirmed the upcoming meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and the United States.

During the talks, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is planning to discuss the implementation of the Minsk agreements and policies toward Russia with Donald Trump, Klimkin told the Ukrainian Segodnya newspaper.

Previously, the media reported that Poroshenko is planning to pay a visit to the US and meet with US President Donald Trump.

"The meeting is expected to take place. Of course, we are preparing for it," Klimkin stated, adding that the exact date of the talks will be announced in the near future.