MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The leaders of the three countries exchanged views on the crisis around Qatar with the aim of immediately ending tensions in the region, the Hurriyet newspaper said. The leaders stressed that only dialogue and negotiations would help overcome the row in the Persian Gulf. They also called for the support of these efforts, according to the media outlet.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt broke off diplomatic relations with Doha and stopped all communication with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. Later, the Maldives, Mauritius, and Mauritania also announced the severance of diplomatic relations. Jordan and Djibouti reduced the level of their diplomatic missions in Qatar. Senegal, Niger and Chad summoned their ambassadors.