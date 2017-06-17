Seventh Round of Intra-Syrian Talks in Geneva to Kick Off on July 10

GENEVA (Sputnik) — The seventh round of the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva will begin on July 10, with delegations' arrival expected to take place the day before, the office of UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said in a statement.

"The Special Envoy for Syria wishes to announce he will convene a seventh round of the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva. The target date for arrival of invitees is 9 July, with the round beginning on 10 July. He intends to convene further rounds of talks in August and in September," the statement said.

The expert meetings of the consultative process on constitutional and legal issues, established at the sixth round of the Geneva talks under the UN auspices, will continue, de Mistura's office added.

"As in previous rounds, invitations will be sent in keeping with Security Council resolution 2254 (2015)," the UN official's office outlined.