Register
14:53 GMT +317 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Germany's former Chancellor Helmut Kohl attends a stamp unveiling ceremony during a reception in Berlin. (File)

    Situation on Global Stage is 'Far From What Helmut Kohl Was Expecting'

    © REUTERS/ Wolfgang Kumm/Pool
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 11 0 0

    Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl played an important role in the historic reunification process in Germany, prime minister of the German Democratic Republic (GDR) in 1989-1990 Hans Modrow said in an exclusive interview with Sputnik Germany.

    U.S. President Donald Trump enters the Rose Garden from the White House colonnade to announce his decision to leave the Paris Climate Agreement in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., JJune 1, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Trump Offers Germany Condolences on Passing of ‘Friend and Ally’ Kohl
    Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, 87, died in his house in the German city of Ludwigshafen earlier on Friday. He served as the sixth Chancellor from 1982 to 1998, being the longest serving German chancellor since Otto von Bismarck.

    Commenting on Kohl's death, Modrow said that he was struck by the sad news.

    "It doesn't matter what our relationship from a political point of view was. From a human perspective, I can only say that my meetings with Helmut Kohl have always been marked by mutual respect — both at the time when I was the prime minister of the GDR, and later as we were colleagues in the Bundestag. He left us and he was the one who participated in the process of reunification of both German states, although he made his mistakes. But in the end, this process was completed and became history, of which Helmut Kohl is a part," Modrow told Sputnik Germany.

    Modrow also noted that the current situation in the world is far from what Helmut Kohl was expecting.

    "If we look at the modern world, full of wars and contradictions, I am sure that this is not what Helmut Kohl intended to achieve," he added.

    Germany's former Chancellor Helmut Kohl attends a stamp unveiling ceremony during a reception in Berlin. (File)
    © REUTERS/ Wolfgang Kumm/Pool
    Architect of Germany's Reunification Ex-Chancellor Helmut Kohl Dies at 87 - Reports
    From autumn 1989 to spring 1990 Hans Modrow was prime minister of the GDR and held the first talks with the FRG Chancellor Helmut Kohl about the reunification of Germany. Today he is the head of the Council of Elders of the German Die Linke party.

    In 1989 after the fall of the Berlin Wall Kohl proposed to reunite Germany. The reunification occurred in October 1990. Helmut Kohl is the author of several books on German history. He was awarded German and foreign orders.

    Related:

    Putin Says He Admired Late German Ex-Chancellor Kohl in Condolences Message
    Tags:
    politics, death, Helmut Kohl, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Box of Tricks
    Box of Tricks
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok