Twitter Reinstates Account of Al Jazeera Arabic After Suspension Amid Qatar Row

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The administration of Twitter online news and social networking service temporarily suspended on Saturday the official account of the Arabic version of Qatar's Al Jazeera broadcaster.

"The basic Twitter account of Al Jazeera has been blocked and we are trying to resolve this issue. Other accounts are operational. The obstacles will continue as they are afraid of truth. We will return," Yasser Abu Hilala, the director-general of the television channel, said on Twitter.

Later in the day, Twitter reinstated the account without any comments regarding the reasons, which had led to the suspension of the broadcaster's Twitter.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt broke off diplomatic relations with Doha and stopped all communication with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. Later, the Maldives, Mauritius, and Mauritania also announced the severance of diplomatic relations. Jordan and Djibouti reduced the level of their diplomatic missions in Qatar. Senegal, Niger and Chad announced the withdrawal of ambassadors.

Following the move, the Saudi Ministry of Culture and Information closed the office of Al Jazeera and the TV channel lost its broadcasting license in the country. The Saudi ministry accused Al Jazeera of incitement of separatist sentiments in Saudi Arabia.