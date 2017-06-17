BRICS Foreign Ministers to Discuss Syria, Afghanistan on June 18-19 in Beijing

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev Kazakh, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Joint Syria Settlement Efforts

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to attend the meeting, according to the ministry.

"The meeting will focus on a wide range of the most pressing problems of maintaining international peace and stability, the world economy, the interaction and coordination of the approaches of the BRICS countries in the complex conditions of global turbulence. The ministers will hold an in-depth exchange of views on the problems of resolving acute international conflicts, including in Syria, the Middle East, Afghanistan and Africa, intensifying joint work to counter threat of the international terrorism," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the countries were committed to the methods of collective resolution of crisis situations by political and diplomatic means, and joint resistance to new global challenges and threats.

BRICS is an association of five developing economies — Russia, China, Brazil, India and South Africa — which comprises over one third of the world’s population. In 2017, BRICS is chaired by China. The 2017 BRICS Summit is scheduled to begin in September in Xiamen in the eastern Fujian province.