India-Born Chief Daesh Recruiter Named Global Terrorist by US

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The US State Treasury Department has included Mohammad Shafi Armar in its list of specially designated global terrorists. Armar's name has been added to the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury Department which is responsible for enforcing economic sanctions against terrorists.

© AFP 2017/ Karen BLEIER US Sanctions Three Senior Daesh Members, Including Paris Attack Coordinator

"Mohammad Shafi Armar is a leader and head recruiter in India for the foreign terrorist organization and specially designated global terrorist group IS [Daesh]. He has cultivated a group of dozens of IS sympathizers who are involved in terrorist activities across India," a statement from the US State Department said.

© AP Photo/ Saurabh Das US Re-Issues Daesh Security Alert to Westerners Visiting India

Mohammad Shafi Armar is the first Indian Daesh operative on whom the US has slammed sanctions.

The Indian government had earlier approached the US and the UN to designate Mohammad Shafi Armar as a global terrorist after several Daesh suspects arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) named Armar as their chief recruiter.

Shafi Armar is a native of Bhatkal in Karnataka and is said to be operating from Syria and Afghanistan.

The NIA said Shafi Armar was in touch with more than 600 Indian youths through several social media platforms.