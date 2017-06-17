Register
17 June 2017
    Flags with a logo of OSCE in Vienna

    Russia to Propose Resolution on Stronger OSCE Role in Countering Terrorism

    © Photo: OSCE/Mikhail Evstafiev
    Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that the Russian delegation is planning to propose two resolutions at the summer session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

    Police officers stand next to their vehicles near the Manchester Arena after a blast at Ariana Grande concert Tuesday May 23, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Peter Byrne/PA
    OSCE Head Calls for Joint Efforts in Countering Terror After Manchester Attack
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian delegation is planning to propose two resolutions at the summer session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA), one being on strengthening the OSCE's role in countering terrorism, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Friday.

    "The summer session [of PA OSCE] will take place right in the near future, where our delegation plans to participate and propose two additional resolutions — on strengthening the role of the OSCE in countering terrorism," Volodin said at a meeting with Second President of the National Council of Austria Karlheinz Kopf.

    The 26th Annual Session of PA OSCE will be held in Belarus' capital of Minsk on July 5-9, with around 300 parliamentarians from North America, Europe and Asia expected to take part. The official theme was formulated as "enhancing mutual trust and co-operation for peace and prosperity in the OSCE region."

