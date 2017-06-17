Russia to Propose Resolution on Stronger OSCE Role in Countering Terrorism

"The summer session [of PA OSCE] will take place right in the near future, where our delegation plans to participate and propose two additional resolutions — on strengthening the role of the OSCE in countering terrorism," Volodin said at a meeting with Second President of the National Council of Austria Karlheinz Kopf.
The 26th Annual Session of PA OSCE will be held in Belarus' capital of Minsk on July 5-9, with around 300 parliamentarians from North America, Europe and Asia expected to take part. The official theme was formulated as "enhancing mutual trust and co-operation for peace and prosperity in the OSCE region."
