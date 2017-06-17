Russia to Start Exporting Wheat to Venezuela in August

© AP Photo/ Brennan Linsley Venezuelan Top Court Rejects Chief Prosecutor’s Lawsuit Against Justices

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — The first shipment of Russian wheat will come to Venezuela in less than two months, the Bolivarian Republic’s ambassador in Moscow, Carlos Faria, said Friday.

"The first cargo ship with wheat will arrive in Venezuela in August. A boost for Russian-Venezuelan cooperation. A blow to the economic war," the diplomat tweeted.

President Nicolas Maduro previously blamed the country’s ailing economy and surging inflation on foreign interference.

He said Russia agreed in May to provide the struggling nation with an annual 60 tonnes of wheat to ease the food crisis. Venezuela does not grow wheat and relies on imports.

Shortages of bread hit Venezuela in March, prompting President Maduro to send inspectors to hundreds of bakeries int he capital of Caracas to make sure most of wheat supplies were used to bake bread, rather than sweet foods.