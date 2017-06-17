Register
07:20 GMT +317 June 2017
Live
    Search
    The Cuban flag is raised over their new embassy in Washington, DC (File)

    Canadian Activists to Launch Petition Opposing Trump Cuba Policy

    © AFP 2017/ Andrew Harnik / POOL
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 7010

    Vancouver Communities in Solidarity With Cuba Coordinator Tamara Hanson said that activists are getting ready to launch a petition in Canada within several days to protest President Donald Trump’s decision to end the policy of restoring relations with Cuba.

    Cuban and US flags are seen outside the private restaurant La Moneda Cubana in Havana on March 17, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ YAMIL LAGE
    Havana Says Trump’s Policy on Cuba Doomed to Fail
    RICHMOND (Sputnik) — Activists are getting ready to launch a petition in Canada within several days to protest President Donald Trump’s decision to end the policy of restoring relations with Cuba, Vancouver Communities in Solidarity With Cuba Coordinator Tamara Hanson told Sputnik at an antiwar conference.

    On Friday, Hanson joined other activists at the United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC) conference in Richmond, Virginia, where they came together to protest against imperialist wars, poverty, environmental destruction, and other forms of injustice.

    "We are preparing a new petition to continue the formal state of US-Cuban diplomatic relations," Hanson said.

    Earlier in the day, Trump announced in a speech in Miami that he was abandoning his predecessor President Barack Obama’s policy of slowly moving to ease US economic sanctions against trade with Cuba that went back more than half a century.

    Hanson said the new petition would be presented "hopefully in the next couple of days" for people to sign at conferences and gatherings across Canada and online.

    She said the new petition would also "ask the US government to finally lift all the aspects of the US blockade on Cuba which was not done under Obama and continues to be a huge attack on the Cuban people."

    Canada had been "very firm" in maintaining its own diplomatic relations with Cuba, Hansen remarked.

    The conference, held June 16-18 at Greater Richmond Convention Center in US state of Virginia features panel discussions on history of US-Russia relations, the expansion of NATO, situation in Ukraine and the phenomenon of color revolutions.

    Related:

    Trump’s Tough New Crackdown Policy on Cuba Marks ‘Great Leap Backwards’ for US
    Treasury Sheds Light on Trump's Cuba Rollback Targeting Obama's Legacy... Again
    Trump's Tightening of Cuba Policy 'Political Favor' to Few Congressmen - Senator
    Tags:
    Canada, Cuba, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Box of Tricks
    Box of Tricks
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok