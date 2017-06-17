Canadian Activists to Launch Petition Opposing Trump Cuba Policy

© AFP 2017/ YAMIL LAGE Havana Says Trump’s Policy on Cuba Doomed to Fail

RICHMOND (Sputnik) — Activists are getting ready to launch a petition in Canada within several days to protest President Donald Trump’s decision to end the policy of restoring relations with Cuba, Vancouver Communities in Solidarity With Cuba Coordinator Tamara Hanson told Sputnik at an antiwar conference.

On Friday, Hanson joined other activists at the United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC) conference in Richmond, Virginia, where they came together to protest against imperialist wars, poverty, environmental destruction, and other forms of injustice.

"We are preparing a new petition to continue the formal state of US-Cuban diplomatic relations," Hanson said.

Earlier in the day, Trump announced in a speech in Miami that he was abandoning his predecessor President Barack Obama’s policy of slowly moving to ease US economic sanctions against trade with Cuba that went back more than half a century.

Hanson said the new petition would be presented "hopefully in the next couple of days" for people to sign at conferences and gatherings across Canada and online.

She said the new petition would also "ask the US government to finally lift all the aspects of the US blockade on Cuba which was not done under Obama and continues to be a huge attack on the Cuban people."

Canada had been "very firm" in maintaining its own diplomatic relations with Cuba, Hansen remarked.

The conference, held June 16-18 at Greater Richmond Convention Center in US state of Virginia features panel discussions on history of US-Russia relations, the expansion of NATO, situation in Ukraine and the phenomenon of color revolutions.