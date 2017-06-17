Havana Says Trump’s Policy on Cuba Doomed to Fail

© AFP 2017/ Andrew Harnik / POOL Trump’s Tough New Crackdown Policy on Cuba Marks ‘Great Leap Backwards’ for US

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Cuban authorities warned US President Donald Trump on Friday that the reversal of the US policy toward the Caribbean island nation would fail.

"New measures to tighten the blockade, which are doomed to fail, as it was the case in the past, will not weaken the revolution or break the spirit of the Cuban people after almost seven decades of successful opposition to aggression," the government said in a communique.

In a new clampdown on travel and trade to Cuba, Trump announced in a speech in Miami earlier on Friday his decision to roll back parts of a rapprochement deal with the Communist state that was agreed by his predecessor, Barack Obama.