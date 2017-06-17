Register
    US President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin from the Oval Office of the White House on January 28, 2017, in Washington, DC

    Ex-Diplomat: Trump Faces Conspiracy to Depose Him, Block Better Ties With Russia

    © AFP 2017/ Mandel Ngan
    Politics
    Retired Canadian diplomat Patrick Armstrong claims that Donald Trump is the target of an ongoing "Deep State" conspiracy to prevent him establishing better relations with Russia and eventually to drive him from office.

    US President Donald Trump after a meeting with EU leaders in Brussels
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    Between Hammer and Anvil: 'Trump Has to Use Russia's Enemy Image Created by Obama Administration'
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump is the target of an ongoing "Deep State" conspiracy to prevent him establishing better relations with Russia and eventually to drive him from office, retired Canadian diplomat Patrick Armstrong told Sputnik.

    "Now that the former FBI Director [James Comey] has admitted that he leaked, only the most unobservant and simple-minded can deny a Deep State conspiracy to block any attempt to better relations with Russia," Armstrong said on Friday.

    On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated in his nationally televised press conference that he wanted improved relations with the United States and named areas in which the two countries could fruitfully cooperate, including dealing with environmental problems and the war on terror.

    "Russia’s president repeated what he has said many times: Russia — he and the Russian government — is open to cooperation with Washington on many matters. But Washington has closed the door and only it can open it," Armstrong noted.

    Earlier this week, Republicans and Democrats in the Senate, the upper chamber of Congress, agreed to pass legislation imposing tighter economic sanctions on Russia.

    Supporters of the measure have also made clear they would seek to have it approved with a two-third majority to override any presidential veto from Trump even though his policy of reducing tensions with Moscow proved popular in the 2016 election campaign.

    President Donald Trump, flanked by members of law enforcement, speaks before signing bills in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Trump May Attempt to Fire US Deputy Attorney General Amid Russia Probe - Senator
    "One of the reasons Trump was elected was his observation, which he stuck to against much opposition, that it was better to have good relations with Russia than not," Armstrong recalled.

    Armstrong said the goal of Trump’s enemies was not just to block his constructive policies toward Russia, but also to politically destroy him.

    "The ultimate objective is, at maximum, to reverse the election by impeachment of Trump as Putin's puppy; at minimum, to make him into a lame duck. This is all pretty evident and it's been going on, full blast, for the better part of a year," he said.

    Trump anticipated political opposition to his policies, but seems not to have expected the venom and continued ferocity with which it would be applied, Armstrong observed.

    "My conjecture is that Trump knew there would be opposition to his intentions, but he's pretty stunned by its extent and not sure how to counter it," he said.

    President Donald Trump arrives for a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    Trump Embroiled in War With US Political Elite Over Russia Policy
    Putin in his press conference was correct to identify the nature of the political struggle being carried out in Washington, but it was not yet clear whether Trump or his enemies would prevail, Armstrong noted.

    "So, the question is whether Trump, who is, after all, POTUS [president of the United States] with all the considerable powers of that office, can confound the knavish tricks of his enemies," he said.

    The outcome of that struggle was still in doubt, Armstrong acknowledged.

    "I don't know whether he can, but it's an observable fact that Donald Trump has surprised and outwitted better people than I. So we shall see," he concluded.

    Until his retirement, Armstrong was a Canadian diplomat who was a specialist on the Soviet Union and Russia. He previously served as political counselor in the Canadian Embassy in Moscow.

