Putin: US View of Russia as Threat, Geopolitical Rival 'Mistake'

Putin: Little Change in US Policies Despite Change in Presidents

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with US film director Oliver Stone that the United States still perceived Russia as a threat and a geopolitical rival, adding that such an approach is a mistake.

On Friday, Stone released the transcript of his interviews with the Russian leader recorded between 2015 and 2017 that had been aired by the Showtime television network earlier in the week. Putin's quote is given in the translation from Russian into English used in the transcript.

"Yes, I think it's not so much about ideological motives. It's more about geopolitical rivalry. To this day, I believe, the mistake is that our partners in the United States still treat Russia as if it were their main geopolitical rival. We have many fields of activities in which joint work would do no doubt yield positive results both for Russia, for the United States, and for the whole world," Putin said.