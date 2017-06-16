Register
22:13 GMT +316 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic speaks during a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, April 27, 2017

    Serbian Dveri Movement Fears Ties With Moscow to Worsen Under New Leadership

    © AP Photo/ Darko Vojinovic
    Politics
    Get short URL
    18421

    Serbian right-wing opposition movement Dveri expressed concerns to Sputnik on Friday that Belgrade might choose further rapprochement with Europe, while the country’s relations with Russia might deteriorate if the candidacy of recently nominated pro-European Prime Minister Ana Brnabic is approved.

    Ana Brnabic attends a parliament session in Belgrade, Serbia (File)
    © AP Photo/ Darko Vojinovic
    Vucic Seeks Full Control Over Serbia Gov’t by Nominating Brnabic Prime Minister – DS Party
    BERLIN (Sputnik), Victoria Mladenovich – On Thursday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic proposed the candidacy of Brnabic for the position of prime minister. Announcing his decision, Vucic said that he had instructed Brnabic to refrain from targeting Russia with sanctions, and ensure that the relations between Belgrade and Moscow, as well as Beijing, would be strengthened.

    "We are certain that Serbian path to European Union will be further strengthened with Ms Brnabic as Prime Minister. While current President Mr Vucic have put quite a good show balancing between EU and Russia, we believe that Ms Brnabic will prove to be an open agent of Western interests in Serbia," Dveri's international secretary Nemanja Zaric said.

    Zaric pointed out that Brnabic would be in the shadow of Vucic, and likely to act in full accordance with his instructions.

    "She will remain in the shadow of Mr Vucic and get things done the way he would instruct her. Giving her pro-Western views and values, we are quite sure that she would not have any problems imposing sanctions on Russia… The truth is that both Mr Vucic and Ms Brnabic have strong liberal, pro-Western views. We fear that Serbia under Ms Brnabic and Mr Vucic will resurrect the 'EU has no alternative' concept, even if that means imposing sanctions on Russia," Zaric said.

    Zaric stressed that Vucic’s announcement on refraining from anti-Russian sanctions and strengthening Belgrade’s ties with Moscow was "nothing but another show both for the people in Serbia and international community."

    Cities of the wold. Belgrade
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Bogodvid
    Serbian Opposition Party Believes New Serbian Gov't to Pursue Pro-Western Policy
    Brnabic currently serves as Minister of State Administration and Local Government. The nomination still has to be approved by the parliament in a simple majority vote.

    The need for a new head of Serbian government arose after Vucic left the post of prime minister following his election as president on April 2 this year.

    On June 1, Serbian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ivica Dacic said the country would never introduce anti-Russia sanctions, despite Belgrade's willingness to become a full member of the European Union.

    Serbia formally applied for the EU membership in 2009 and was granted an EU candidate status in March 2012.

    Related:

    Serbian President Nominates Pro-Western Minister Brnabic to be Prime Minister
    'Real Quality': Serbia Looks Forward to Impending Delivery of MiG Fighter Jets
    'Slavic Brotherhood' in Action: Russia, Belarus and Serbia Hold Joint Drills
    Tags:
    Dveri movement, Ana Brnabic, Alexandar Vucic, Serbia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Box of Tricks
    Box of Tricks
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok