Serbian Dveri Movement Fears Ties With Moscow to Worsen Under New Leadership

© AP Photo/ Darko Vojinovic Vucic Seeks Full Control Over Serbia Gov’t by Nominating Brnabic Prime Minister – DS Party

BERLIN (Sputnik), Victoria Mladenovich – On Thursday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic proposed the candidacy of Brnabic for the position of prime minister. Announcing his decision, Vucic said that he had instructed Brnabic to refrain from targeting Russia with sanctions, and ensure that the relations between Belgrade and Moscow, as well as Beijing, would be strengthened.

"We are certain that Serbian path to European Union will be further strengthened with Ms Brnabic as Prime Minister. While current President Mr Vucic have put quite a good show balancing between EU and Russia, we believe that Ms Brnabic will prove to be an open agent of Western interests in Serbia," Dveri's international secretary Nemanja Zaric said.

Zaric pointed out that Brnabic would be in the shadow of Vucic, and likely to act in full accordance with his instructions.

"She will remain in the shadow of Mr Vucic and get things done the way he would instruct her. Giving her pro-Western views and values, we are quite sure that she would not have any problems imposing sanctions on Russia… The truth is that both Mr Vucic and Ms Brnabic have strong liberal, pro-Western views. We fear that Serbia under Ms Brnabic and Mr Vucic will resurrect the 'EU has no alternative' concept, even if that means imposing sanctions on Russia," Zaric said.

Zaric stressed that Vucic’s announcement on refraining from anti-Russian sanctions and strengthening Belgrade’s ties with Moscow was "nothing but another show both for the people in Serbia and international community."

Brnabic currently serves as Minister of State Administration and Local Government. The nomination still has to be approved by the parliament in a simple majority vote.

The need for a new head of Serbian government arose after Vucic left the post of prime minister following his election as president on April 2 this year.

On June 1, Serbian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ivica Dacic said the country would never introduce anti-Russia sanctions, despite Belgrade's willingness to become a full member of the European Union.

Serbia formally applied for the EU membership in 2009 and was granted an EU candidate status in March 2012.