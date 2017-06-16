Vucic Seeks Full Control Over Serbia Gov’t by Nominating Brnabic Prime Minister

BERLIN (Sputnik), Victoria Mladenovich – While announcing his decision to nominate Brnabic, Vucic said that he had instructed Brnabic to refrain from targeting Russia with sanctions, and ensure that the relations between Belgrade and Moscow, as well as Beijing, would be strengthened.

"Ms Brnabic is a person with no political base or political experience, therefore, her role is to be a non-partisan prime minister in order for Vucic to retain complete control over the government. Her personal views are not important and will not influence strategic decisions of the Serbian government. There is only one person making all the decisions, and that person is Vucic and Vucic alone. Every other minister is merely a spokesperson," Sutanovac said.

According to Sutanovac, Vucic’s statement on anti-Russia sanctions was, however, "merely PR and targeted to specific audiences," and will likely "have no real effect in decision making."

Brnabic entered politics less than a year ago and is known for her pro-European views. The official currently serves as minister of State Administration and Local Government and will become Serbia's first female prime minister if the parliament approves her nomination in a simple majority vote.