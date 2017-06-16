MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States has repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in the 2016 presidential election, with Moscow refuting all allegations.

© AP Photo/ Alex Brandon Trump Confirms Being Investigated Over Possible Obstruction of Justice in Firing Comey

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the accusations "absolutely groundless."

"US establishment is preparing impeachment procedure against Trump, looking for legal grounds for it, and they are being found by the most primitive manner in anti-Russian hysteria," Konstantin Kosachev said at a meeting with German lawmaker Gernot Erler.

According to Kosachev, the story behind the alleged Russian interference with the US elections is "not about the interference itself, but about questioning the legitimacy of electing Trump."