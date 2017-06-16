No Evidence of Collusion With Russia Found After 7 Months of Probes - Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey testified in the US Senate over President Donald Trump after Comey a week ago.

In his testimony on June 8, Comey said Trump expressed hope the FBI investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn would conclude, but did not direct him to do so. Moreover, Comey said not a single vote had been changed in the 2016 US election as result of alleged Russian activities.

After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my "collusion with the Russians," nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 16 июня 2017 г.

Comey stated during questioning by Senator Marco Rubio that Trump did not direct the then FBI director to stop the investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn ties with Russia, but expressed a wish for the matter to end.

Moreover, Comey admitted that not a single vote in the 2016 US election was changed as a result of Russian actions and the media has been overwhelmingly wrong on their stories concerning Russia.

Numerous Republican lawmakers have hailed the testimony as a vindication of Trump, as Comey confirmed he told the US president he was not under the FBI investigation in the alleged Russia collusion case and had informed the Senate of that fact.

Earlier on Friday, president Trump stated on Twitter he felt complete and total vindication in wake of the testimony despite what he said were many false statements and lies.