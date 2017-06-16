Russian FM Lavrov, UAE State Minister Discuss Qatar Diplomatic Row

"Sergei Lavrov stressed in the context of a sharp escalation in relations between Qatar and other countries of the region that Russia consistently advocates overcoming existing differences through dialogue, due consideration of known concerns and legitimate national interests, including in the context of consolidating efforts in the fight against terrorism" the statement read.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing the latter of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.