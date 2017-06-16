New US Senate Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Dead-End' - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the US Senate voted in favor of new sanctions against Russia over its alleged interference in the US presidential election in 2016.

The latest package, filed as an amendment to an Iran sanctions bill, intends to target "key sectors of Russia's economy, including mining, metals, shipping, and railways, as well as new investments in energy pipelines."

"With regard to the situation related to the current relationship with the US and with the recent decisions taken at the Senate level, of course they are completely dead-ended," Volodin said.

Commenting on the US senators' initiative, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual Q&A session on Thursday that the new sanctions seemed to have come out of nowhere.