Ending Terrorism Support Sole Demand of Bahrain to Qatar Amid Diplomatic Row

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On June 5, Bahrain along with several other countries severed diplomatic ties with Qatar over its alleged support of terrorist organizations and role in destabilizing the situation in the Middle East. Qatar has denied the accusations but said Doha would not take retaliatory measures.

"We have the only demand, Qatar should end its support of terrorism, it is about our sovereignty and this demand is in line with the international law and the principles of good neighbourliness," Saati said.

The diplomat added that Manama wants Doha to end its sponsorship of terrorist groups and to refrain from violation of Bahrain's sovereignty using information and financial means.

The diplomatic crisis around Qatar was triggered after a Qatari news agency published a statement of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani calling for the establishment of relations with Iran and expressing support for the Muslim Brotherhood (a terrorist organization banned in Russia).

Doha later said that the agency's website was hacked and there was no such statement from Qatari leader. Nevertheless, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain viewed the explanation as unconvincing. A number of other states, including Turkey and Kuwait, have been attempting to mediate the crisis by diplomatic means.