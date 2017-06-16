Merkel Against New US Anti-Russia Sanctions Bill - Government

© Sputnik/ Igor Mikhalev US Uses Sanctions Against Russia as Tool of Unfair Competition - Russian Trade Envoy in US

BERLIN (Sputnik) – On Wednesday, the US Senate voted in favor of new sanctions against Russia over its alleged interference in the US presidential election in 2016. Germany and Austria have already criticized the United States, noting that the draft bill appeared to aim at ousting Russian gas from the European market, promoting US liquefied natural gas and securing US jobs in gas and oil industry.

"I can tell you that the opinion of the chancellor and the one brought forward yesterday by the German foreign minister and the Austrian chancellor are in full congruence with each other. The chancellor shares the concerns expressed in this statement," Seibert said.

According to the spokesman, Merkel is convinced that economic interests and US sanctions "cannot be mixed."